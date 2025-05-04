Pahalgam Terror Attack Suspect’s Escape Bid Ends In Fatal Drowning, Drone Captures Chilling Moment

Srinagar: As search operation intensifies in Kashmir valley for Pahalgam attackers, the joint operation team held a key suspect named Imtiaz, who allegedly helped terrorists with food and lodging. Imtiaz, who agreed on helping joint forces in tracing Pahalgam attackers, tried to escape in the woods. In an attempt to flee from security forces, Imtiaz jumped into a river and was swept away by the strong current and drowned.

Security Forces Intensify Search for Pahalgam Attackers

Joint search operations are underway across all corners of the Kashmir Valley, with security forces leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of the Pahalgam terror attackers. In this hustle the joint operation team identified and apprehended a suspect, 23-year-old Imtiaz Ahmad Magray, a resident of Tangimarg in Kulgam.

Suspect Imtiaz Magray was picked up by the police on May 3, during interrogation he confessed to having provided food and logistic support to terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack. He agreed to lead security forces to their hideout, helping joint operation team the following morning.

Imtiaz Attempted to Escape and Drowned

During joint search operation, Magray made an unexpected attempt to escape, running toward the river and jumping into the strong currents. Before security forces could catch him, and he was swept away. The entire act was captured on camera, confirming that Magray had jumped into the river.

Imtiaz drowned in the Vishwa River on May 4 after attempting to flee from security forces. The incident occurred while he was assisting police and army personnel in locating a terrorist hideout in the Tangimarg Forest.

India Hitting Hard on Cross Border Terror Network

Tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives on 22 April is still a fresh in our memory. Where on one hand search operations are on with high alert in Kashmir valley Indian government is taking hardcore actions to curb cross border terrorist activities.

From the Indus Water Treaty suspension to closing its airspace for all Pakistani commercial and private flights, India has given a befitting reply to Pakistan 's government. These drastic steps taken by the Indian government will bring Pakistan's economy to a standstill, only worsening the country's current situation.

In the aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack, India has also asked International Monetary Fund (IMF) to review the loans sanctioned to Pakistan.