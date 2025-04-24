Pahalgam Terror Attack Video: Terrorist Spotted Firing at Tourists in Chilling Footage

Jammu: A chilling video has emerged showing the exact moment when terrorists opened fire on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. The 49-second footage captures the horror as it unfolded in broad daylight, revealling how over 25 innocent lives were brutally cut short in the Baisaran area of Anantnag district.

49 Seconds of Terror: Chilling Moment of Pahalgam Attack Caught on Camera

In the video, a terrorist dressed in army clothes is seen firing indiscriminately at the crowd in the valley. Screams of fear and confusion fill the air as gunshots ring out. Another video surfaced showing one of the gunmen firing at civilians using what appears to be an AK-47 or AK-56 assault rifle. Initial investigations suggest that six heavily armed terrorists—reportedly led by a Pakistan -based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander—crossed over from Kishtwar and reached Baisaran via Kokernag. Local operatives are suspected to have assisted them in navigating the terrain.

Sources further revealed that the terrorists were equipped with advanced weapons, including US-made M4 carbines and AK-series rifles. Security agencies are now working to identify the handler who coordinated the attack and conducted reconnaissance of the target area before the strike.