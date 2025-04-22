Pahalgam Terror Attack: TRF, Lashkar Offshoot Based in Pakistan, Claims Responsibility

TRF, an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam | Image: X

New Delhi: A group of tourists came under a terrorist attack in the Baisaran area of Pahalgam, a popular tourist spot in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The attack, which took place at around 2:30 PM, left one person dead and at least 12 others injured. The area, known for its picturesque landscapes, turned into a scene of panic as gunmen opened fire indiscriminately.

TRF Claims Responsibility

The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack. "More than 85,000 domiciles have been issued to non-locals, creating a pathway for demographic change in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). These non-locals arrive posing as tourists, obtain domiciles, and then begin to act as if they own the land. Consequently, violence will be directed toward those attempting to settle illegally," the statement said.

Following the incident, security forces rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to locate and neutralize the attackers. The area, accessible only by foot or on horseback, has been cordoned off. Top officials, including the Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag, are on-site to monitor the situation.

The Pahalgam District Hospital has confirmed the arrival of 12 injured individuals, with one tourist declared dead.

The terrorist attack has drawn widespread condemnation from political leaders across the spectrum.

Jammu and Kashmir Health Minister Sakina Masood too expressed deep sorrow, stating, “Tourism brings business and revenue to our people. It is really unfortunate that tourists were attacked. These kinds of attacks repel tourists."

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti denounced the violence as “cowardly” and emphasized the need for a thorough investigation into security failures. “Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning,” she said.

DP leader Sajad Lone echoed the sentiment, calling the attack a “cowardly assault on Kashmir’s economy” and urging the terrorists to “get out of our lives.”

BJP ’s Ravinder Raina directly blamed Pakistani terrorists, saying, “They cannot confront Indian Army or J&K Police, so they attack innocent tourists.”

Umesh Talashi, spokesperson of the ruling Jammu and Kashmir National Council, posted on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting a distress call from a victim’s wife. Tagging Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and other officials, he appealed for immediate help and intervention.

Attack Raises Concerns Ahead of Amarnath Yatra