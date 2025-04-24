Pahalgam Terror Attack: Nervous Pakistan Orders Missile Test Theatrics off Karachi Coast, as India Readies Retaliation Plan

New Delhi: Pakistan has issued a notification for conducting a surface-to-surface missile test along its coastline, just a day after India took tough diplomatic steps in response to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of more than 25 civilians.

According to news agency ANI, Pakistan's government notified that the missile test will take place from its Karachi coast between April 22 and April 25, within its Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The notice has been circulated to maritime and aviation authorities to avoid the designated danger zone during this period.

The timing of the missile test comes at a sensitive moment, as tensions between the two neighbours have escalated following the Pahalgam terror strike. The Indian government has not only condemned the killings but also moved diplomatically against Islamabad, blaming Pakistan-based terror groups for the attack.