Paharganj Hotel Horror: Mathura Man Brutally Kills Wife In Delhi Over Extramarital Affair Suspicion

New Delhi: A chilling murder incident has surfaced in Delhi's Paharganj area, where a young woman from Mathura was allegedly strangled to death by her husband inside a hotel room. The accused has been identified as Gopal Sharma (24), who allegedly killed his wife in the hotel room and fled the site on suspicion of an extramarital affair. According to the police, the 24-year-old accused from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura had meticulously planned a Delhi tour with his partner, Kirti Sharma, a native of Uttarakhand's Rudrapur, but his evil intentions led to a gruesome murder.

On information, the police rushed to the hotel and shifted the body of the woman to the mortuary for postmortem. The police registered a case under the relevant sections and arrested the accused. The police are now interrogating the accused to ascertain the truth behind the killing of his own wife.

According to the police, the accused, Gopal Sharma, checked into a hotel in Paharganj on May 20, along with Kirti Sharma, posing as husband and wife. The couple's stay seemed normal, but beneath the surface, Gopal's suspicion about Kirti's alleged extramarital affair was simmering. As the night progressed, Gopal's jealousy boiled over, and he hatched a plan to end Kirti's life.

As per the police source, at around 9 pm, Gopal left the hotel, telling the staff he was going to fetch food. Instead, he returned to the room and strangled Kirti to death. The lifeless body was left on the bed, and Gopal fled the hotel, making his way back to Mathura.

Further, after reaching Mathura, Gopal called the police helpline number 112, confessing to the crime. The Highway Police in Mathura apprehended him, and he was later arrested by the Paharganj police.

During interrogation, Gopal revealed that his motive behind the murder was his suspicion about Kirti's alleged infidelity.

The Delhi Police were informed about the murder after the Hotel Manager, Prem Kumar, received a call from the Mathura Highway Police Station. The manager found Kirti's body in the hotel room and informed the police. Gopal's arrest has brought some closure to the case, but the incident has raised concerns about the growing sense of infidelity and illicit relationships.