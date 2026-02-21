Terror Alert In Delhi: Pak's Lashkar Plotting Blast On Temples Near Red Fort, Security Tightened, Say Sources

New Delhi: A massive security operation is underway in the national capital today (February 21), after intelligence agencies warned of a potential terror plot by the Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

High-priority alerts have been issued for the Red Fort and the busy Chandni Chowk area, with specific concerns regarding a major temple in the vicinity.

IED Threat and Retaliation Plot

According to multiple media reports, security agencies intercepted inputs suggesting that LeT is planning a series of IED (Improvised Explosive Device) attacks.

Intelligence sources indicate that this plot is being framed by handlers as a "retaliation" for the February 6, 2026, mosque bombing in Islamabad, Pakistan.

While the Islamabad blast was claimed by ISIS (IS-K), Pakistani officials have frequently attempted to blame external actors. Indian agencies are now on high alert for any cross-border attempt to stir communal tension through "revenge" strikes on religious sites.

Security Ramped Up at Religious Sites

The threat is not limited to Delhi; major temples across the country are reportedly being monitored. In the capital, the Chandni Chowk area- home to the iconic Gauri Shankar Temple and ancient Hanuman Mandir- has been placed under a multi-layered security blanket.

The Red Fort Area has been Cordoned off with intensified frisking at all entry points. CCTV Surveillance jmonitoring has been doubled in the crowded markets surrounding the fort.

Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) have been deployed at strategic intersections to prevent any suspicious movement.

The Shadow of November 10

The current alert carries extra weight following the November 10, 2025, car explosion near the Red Fort, which was recently linked by UN monitors to Pakistan-based terror modules. With the capital already sensitive following that incident, the Delhi Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant.