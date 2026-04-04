Pak Terror Plot Foiled: UP ATS Nabs 4 Suspects Planning To Set Fire To LPG Cylinder-Loaded Trucks Across India

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has achieved a major breakthrough in counter-terrorism efforts, arresting four youths allegedly involved in a plot to spread terror across India. The accused, identified as Saqib alias David, Vikas Gehlawat alias Raunak, Lokesh alias Papla Pandit, and Arbaab, were planning to set fire to trucks loaded with LPG gas cylinders in various parts of the country, including outside Lucknow's Charbagh railway station.

According to the preliminary investigation by the police, the group's primary objective was to create an atmosphere of fear in India, allegedly working at the behest of Pakistani handlers. The ATS investigation revealed that the accused were in touch with radical Pakistani handlers, including those connected to Osama bin Laden, Fathullah Ghori, and Kashmir Mujahideen, through encrypted platforms like Telegram and Instagram.

The UP ATS officials stated that the group was planning to commit arson attacks on key installations, including railway infrastructure, to spread panic and destabilize public order. They had conducted reconnaissance of important institutions and political figures, sharing sensitive information with their handlers. The accused had also sent videos of minor arson incidents to Pakistani handlers, receiving payments through QR codes.

A senior official confirmed that the UP ATS had been tracking the group's activities, receiving intelligence inputs about their plans. On April 2, the group had planned to carry out an arson or explosive attack near the Lucknow railway station, but the ATS team intercepted and arrested the accused before the plan could be executed. Saqib, the main gang member, was arrested, and several items, including inflammable substances, 7 mobile phones, 24 pamphlets, and Aadhaar cards, were recovered from the accused.

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Links To Pakistan And Radical Groups

The police investigation revealed that the group had links to several numbers in Pakistan, radical Pakistani handlers, and Afghanistan. They were working to compromise national security, spreading terror by burning vehicles based on religion. The Pakistani handlers were connected to Osama bin Laden, Fathullah Ghori, and Kashmir Mujahideen, and were using provocative identifiers and narratives on social media to incite the accused.

Further details regarding the arrest of the four suspects are awaited.