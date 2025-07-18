Pak Tried Hard to Distance From Pahalgam Terror Attack But Lost The Plot: Victim Lt Vinay Narwal's Father After UN Designates TRF Global Terrorist Organisation

As news broke of the United States designating The Resistance Front (TRF), the group behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, as a terrorist organisation, there was a deep sense of contentment among the families of the victims.

The father of the late Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, an Indian Navy officer martyred in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, spoke to Republic and lauded the US for its decisive action against the terrorist organisation.

“The diplomats and politicians of our country raised this issue on global platforms. Taking that into account, the US government has taken strong action against TRF for the Pahalgam massacre. This step is commendable and a positive move toward curbing such organisations,” he told Republic.

He also praised the Indian government’s efforts in bringing global attention to the issue.

“We have a sensitised and responsible government under Prime Minister Modi. This issue was taken very seriously,” he said.

He also made an emotional appeal to the government to honour those killed in the attack.

“I want to appeal to the government to grant the deceased the status of martyrs. The Pahalgam attack was no ordinary incident; those who lost their lives were victims of cowardice,” he said.

When asked about the US decision, especially in light of a meeting in June between US President Donald Trump and Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, and Pakistan’s attempts to distance itself from the attack, Rajesh Narwal responded, “Pakistan tried hard to deny involvement in the Pahalgam attack and to ensure that neither Lashkar-e-Taiba nor The Resistance Front was held accountable. But the entire world knows what Lashkar-e-Taiba is capable of. The US investigated the matter thoroughly and took action based on the facts.”

He further called on the international community to take firm action against all terror-linked organisations, regardless of their size or influence.

“I appeal to all diplomats across the world to ensure that every organisation and ideological group, big or small, linked to terrorism is designated as a terrorist group and acted against. These actions must be reflected on the ground, not just on paper. Those who encourage, support, and sponsor terrorism must also be held accountable. In short, they must be eliminated.”

How Was Lieutenant Vinay Narwal Killed?

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a 26-year-old officer in the Indian Navy, was in Kashmir for his honeymoon when he was shot dead by terrorists in front of his wife, along with 25 other civilians, targeted based on their religion. He had been married just six days earlier, on April 16.

A heartbreaking photograph of his wife, Himanshi Narwal, sitting in shock beside her husband’s lifeless body, went viral and resonated across the nation, symbolising a collective grief.

US Designates TRF as Terrorist Organisation

On Thursday, the United States officially designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT).

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that TRF was added to the list of global terror groups under Section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act and Executive Order 13224.

“TRF, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) front and proxy, claimed responsibility for the April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack which killed 26 civilians,” Rubio said.

Initially, TRF, also known as Kashmir Resistance, had claimed responsibility for the attack but later retracted its statement. The group maintains ties to LeT, which was responsible for multiple attacks in India, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks (26/11).