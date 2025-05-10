India Destroys Multiple Airbases In Pakistan Including Nur Khan In Rawalpindi As Operation Sindoor Continues: Reports

India strikes Pakistani air bases in Rawalpindi and other places. | Image: Republic Media Network

Islamabad: Multiple blasts were reported at Pakistani airbases on the intervening night of May 9 and May 10. Explosions were heard at the Nur Khan, Murid, and Shorkot airbases after India launched surface-to-air missiles targeting Pakistan’s military establishments. According to reports, Pakistan’s DGISPR has confirmed that their airbases were targeted.

This escalation follows Pakistan’s launch of a fresh swarm of drones on the night of May 9, aiming to strike India’s military establishments. However, India’s air defense system successfully thwarted and neutralised the attack.

For the third consecutive night on May 9, Pakistan continued to escalate tensions with India, firing additional drones and missiles.

However, India’s robust air defense system intercepted and destroyed these weapons over the skies of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Pathankot, and Gurdaspur.

Following Pakistan’s latest failed attempt to target India, Indian forces activated its full proof air defense system. Air sirens were sounded, and a blackout was imposed as precautionary measures to alert citizens to remain indoors.

A scared and panicked Pakistan has shut down its air space till 12 noon today.

Earlier on May 9, Pakistani drones were sighted in Jammu, Samba, Pathankot sector following which India activated its air defence system.