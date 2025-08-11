Pakistan Blocks Amenities For Indian Diplomats In Islamabad, Escalates Tensions With Petty Retaliation

Islamabad: Amidst diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan, Islamabad has halted newspaper deliveries to the Indian High Commission and residences of Indian diplomats. The Pakistani government's decision to halt comes in the wake of Operation Sindoor, a decisive military action taken by the Indian Armed Forces against terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation, which targeted nine terror camps and eliminated over 100 terrorists, has clearly rankled the Pakistani establishment, prompting it to resort to petty retaliatory measures.

According to top government sources, the measures taken by Pakistan are part of a pattern of petty retaliation orchestrated by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which is to disrupt the living and working conditions of Indian diplomats in Islamabad. The ISI's actions are seen as a desperate attempt to intimidate and harass Indian diplomatic personnel, rather than engaging in meaningful dialogue to address the underlying issues between the two nations.

Pakistan's Violation Of Vienna Convention

The halt on newspaper deliveries is just one aspect of the escalating tensions. Pakistan has also reportedly blocked the supply of water and gas to the Indian High Commission, forcing diplomats and their families to seek scarce and costly alternatives in the open market. The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has installed gas pipelines at the Indian High Commission premises, but the supply has been deliberately withheld. The local gas cylinder vendors, who had previously provided essential cooking and heating fuel to the mission, have reportedly been instructed by Pakistani authorities not to sell to Indian staff.

The officials reiterated that these actions are seen as clear violations of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the safety and dignity of diplomatic staff. The convention requires host countries to ensure the smooth functioning of embassies and the safety and dignity of their personnel. By restricting basic amenities and intimidating Indian diplomats, Pakistan is breaching its international obligations.

In response to Pakistan's actions, India has stopped newspaper supplies to Pakistani diplomats stationed in New Delhi. The reciprocal action by the Indian government sent a strong message to Pakistani authorities, outlining the deepening chill in diplomatic relations between the two nations. The escalation also includes aggressive surveillance by Pakistani authorities, with reports of unauthorised entries into Indian diplomatic residences and offices. These actions are seen as an attempt to intimidate and harass Indian diplomatic personnel, rather than engaging in meaningful dialogue to address the underlying issues.

The tensions between India and Pakistan have a long history of conflict, including the 2019 Pulwama attack and the subsequent Balakot airstrikes. Since then, there have been no high-level bilateral talks between the two nations. The recent Operation Sindoor and India's decisive enforcement of the Indus Water Treaty have further strained relations.