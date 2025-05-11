Pakistan Breached Ceasefire Understanding, Indian Armed Forces Instructed To Deal Strongly: MEA

New Delhi: Pakistan has launched a massive drone attack on India, violating the ceasefire understanding that was announced just hours earlier. The attack, which saw over 100 drones deployed across various locations from Kashmir to Kutch, has led to a widespread outrage and concern about Pakistan's intentions. The Indian armed forces have retaliated effectively to all Pakistani aggression, and the Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed the ceasefire violation by Pakistan. Following the Pakistani drone attack, the Indian government called upon Pakistan to take appropriate action.

In a press conference, the MEA, while confirming the ceasefire violation by Pakistan, stated that the armed forces have been instructed to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations.

The MEA's statement emphasised that the armed forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation and have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the borders along the international border (IB) as well as the Line of Control (LoC). The MEA also called upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility.

The drone attack, which began shortly after the ceasefire announcement, has raised serious questions about Pakistan's commitment to the agreement. The Indian government has made it clear that it will not tolerate any attempts to compromise national security, and will take all necessary steps to protect its citizens and military personnel.

Addressing a press conference, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. For the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan. The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion. This intrusion is extremely condemnable and Pakistan is responsible for it. We believe that Pakistan should understand this situation properly and take appropriate action immediately to stop this intrusion."

"The Armed Forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation and have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the borders along the international border as well as the line of control," the foreign secretary asserted.

“The armed forces are giving adequate and appropriate response to these violations. We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility,” he MEA stated.

The situation remained tense, with Pakistan having differing perspectives on the ceasefire agreement. As per experts, while the agreement is a positive development, the underlying issues driving the conflict remain unresolved. Pakistan's sponsorship of terrorism and its misinformation campaigns continue to pose a big challenge to India-Pakistan relations.

As the situation continues to escalate, the Indian Air Defence Systems are on high alert, and all necessary measures are being taken to prevent any harm.

Meanwhile, the world is closely watching the situation, and there are concerns about the further escalation of tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations.