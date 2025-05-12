Pakistan Changed Its Tune Immediately After India Hit Its Air Bases: Sources

New Delhi: Pakistan changed its tune immediately after Indian armed forces started hitting their air bases at multiple locations, government sources said on Sunday after India-Pakistan announced ceasefire.

A day after India targeted Pakistani air bases, US National Security Advisor Marco Rubio called External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and informed him that Pakistan has understood.

When Pakistan tried to attack Udhampur, our response was what PM Modi had promised as we demolished 8 Pakistani air bases, sources said.

As the tension was on its peak, PM Modi told US Vice President JD Vance that if Pakistan does anything, India's response will be very very strong, source said.

Nuclear threat to India won't save terrorists

Top government sources have said that India takes nuclear threat seriously but it cannot serve as a cover for Pakistan to come and do terrorism in our country.

They said that the new normal is that Line of Control (LoC) will not protect you, the Information Bureau will not protect you and neither the nuclear threat will protect you.

Sources said that Pakistan's nuclear deterrence bluff after retaliating against the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Addressing the issue of India-Pakistan ceasefire agreement, Director General of Military Operation informed that the call came from Pakistani side for cessation of hostilities.

Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai mentioned that Pakistan warned of response to India after ‘Operation Sindoor’ response and India was prepared for it.

Operation Sindoor planned with aim to demolish perpetrators of terror, their infrastructure

Earlier today, during armed forces presser, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai informed that Operation Sindoor was conceptualised with an aim to punish terror perpetrators and their infrastructure.

"Operation Sindoor was conceptualised with a clear military aim to punish the perpetrators and planners of terror and to destroy their terror infrastructure. What I do not of course is the often-stated determination of India and its intolerance to terror," Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said.

In the aftermath of the cowardly on innocent tourist at Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, by Pakistani sponsored terrorists on April 22, the Navy's Carrier Battle Group (CBG), surface forces, submarines, and aviation assets were immediately deployed at sea with full combat readiness in consort with the joint operation plan of the Indian Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai said.