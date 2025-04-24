Scared Pakistan Closes Airspace As India Shows Military Might With ‘Operation Akraman’ and Missile Test

India makes it clear that terror perpetrators and their masters will not be spared. | Image: R Digital

Islamabad: A scared Pakistan has closed its air space to Indian airlines anticipating a strong retaliation from India to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 innocent civilians were brutally killed when they were visiting Kashmir. On Monday, 5-6 terrorists barbarically killed innocent Indian tourists who were touring Kashmir and wanted to spend good times with their families but everything ended up in tragedy.

Taking its first initial response to Pahalgam terror attack which was eventually an attempt towards Hindu genocide, India has already suspended the Indus Water Treaty, asked all Pakistanis in the country to leave in 48 hours, ordered to scale down diplomatic relations and cut down diplomatic staff, among other measures.

Terrorists hand picked people on the basis of their religion and targeted those who were not Muslims. They asked them to read Kalma, when failed, they shot them dead.

India launches Operation Aakraman to punish Pakistan for Pahalgam terror attack

Preparing for an counter terror operation and punishing Pakistan for the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) launched ‘Operation Aakraman’, a large scale exercise involving its high profile Rafale fighter jets carrying complex security drills involving ground attack and electronic warfare.

Reports have said that India is moving its heavy defence weaponry being moved from various airbases including from the eastern side.

India is conducting drills involving high-intensity ground strikes, on both flat and hilly terrains. The security drills also include long-range precisions strike systems like the rampage and rocks.

In another development, a calibrated decision was taken to scale down the ceremonial display during the Retreat Ceremony at Attari, Hussainiwala and Sadki in Punjab .

The key changes include:

Suspension of the symbolic handshake of Indian Guard Commander with the counterpart Guard Commander.

Gates to remain closed during the ceremony.

Modi Govt planning something big to avenge Pahalgam terror attack

Top Modi government ministers are holding marathon meetings in New Delhi as India plans to avenge the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack when terrorists killed 26 Indian tourists and shot them in front of their wive, children and parents.

India is also taking its strategic global partners into confidence before planning and executing its action against terror perpetrators. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar a while back met envoys of multiple countries and brief them about Pahalgam terror attack.

Reacting after Pakistan killed innocent Indian civilians, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said, “...The way Pakistan-sponsored brutal killings have been carried out, there is anger and resentment in the whole country. The whole country is angry because of this. People were expecting a strict action from PM Modi and PM Modi has said in very clear words that India will find the terrorists and those hiding behind them will also be given the harshest punishment... PM Modi has said the 'Mann Ki Baat' of every citizen of the country ...”

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said that by suspending the Indus Water Treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack, India has made it clear that blood and water cannot flow together.

Other "Historic and tough" measures announced against Pakistan by India will also send a strong message to the neighbouring country, he said in a statement.