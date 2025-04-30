Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif Says ‘God Save Us’ From War In Face Of India’s Imminent Strike

Islamabad: Even before any kinetic action from India to avenge Pahalgam terror attack, a scared and tense Pakistan has already started crying after their Defence Minister Khwaja Asif made a statement saying ‘God Save Them’ from war in face of India's imminent strike.

A panicked Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in a statement said that chances of a conflict with India are rising adding God save them from fighting a war.

Chances of conflict with India are increasing, may god help avert a war," said Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, as India holds marathon meetings chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avenge Pahalgam terror attack when Pakistan backed terrorists killed 26 innocent Indians who were visiting Kashmir for vacation.

Terrorists not just randomly killed Indian tourists but specifically hand picked Hindus before shooting them dead in front of their wife, children and parents.

Already facing the heat as India plans a big action against perpetrators and backers of terror after a warning by Prime Minister Modi, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif in a statement said that chances of conflict with India are increasing with the passage of time despite efforts made by other countries to defuse the tensions between the neighbouring countries.

Asif made the statement while speaking to local media outside the Pakistani Parliament when he was asked about the latest security situation.

He said, “Chances (of conflict) are increasing with the passage of time. They are not decreasing. Though many countries have been trying to avert the situation."

Scared Pakistan says they will retaliate

Khawaja Asif, who on one side is praying to God to help avert a possible conflict with India, has claimed that Pakistan would be able to give a suitable response in case they face an attack.

“If there is a violation by India, we will respond and the nature of our response will be determined by the Indian action. There should be no doubt about our response," Khawaja Asif said.