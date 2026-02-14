Pakistan Drone Narcotics Bid Foiled in Jammu, 4 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 20 Crore Recovered

New Delhi: Security forces have intensified search operations in the RS Pura sector of Jammu following suspected movement of a Pakistani drone, officials said. The development comes after a major narcotics consignment dropped via drone was recovered near the International Border, marking the second such seizure in two days.

In a joint operation, personnel of the Border Security Force and the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered over 4 kg of heroin with an estimated market value of more than Rs 20 crore. Officials said the narcotics were packed in two separate consignments that had been dropped by a drone originating from across the border in Pakistan.

Authorities said the recovery was made in RS Pura, where a large-scale search operation is currently underway to trace additional consignments or suspects who may have been waiting to collect the packages. Security along the border belt has been tightened following the incident.

The seizure follows a similar case reported a day earlier in Kathua, where police arrested two individuals in possession of heroin believed to have been delivered through a Pakistani drone drop. Preliminary investigation revealed the accused were in contact with handlers across the border through internet calls.

