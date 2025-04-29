Pakistan Fails in Cyber Attack on Indian Army Sites Amid Rising Tensions Along LoC

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack, a Pakistan-based cyber attacker faced yet another failure in their attempt to breach Indian digital infrastructure, even as the Indian Army responded strongly to repeated ceasefire violations across the Line of Control (LoC). The latest cyber attack, linked to actors behind the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, was traced and neutralised in real time by India's multi-layered cyber defence network.

According to sources, a Pakistan-based group operating under the name “IOK Hacker” – short for Internet of Khilafah – attempted to target multiple Indian welfare and educational websites. Their strategy focused on exploiting publicly accessible platforms after failing to breach critical national security systems.

Army Schools and Welfare Portals Targeted

The Indian cyber intelligence apparatus confirmed four related incidents involving websites associated with the armed forces.

The websites of Army Public School (APS) Srinagar and APS Ranikhet were both defaced with inflammatory propaganda.

APS Srinagar also came under a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack, which attempted to make the site inaccessible.

In parallel, a breach attempt was made on the Army Welfare Housing Organisation (AWHO) database, which stores information regarding housing for military personnel.

Another cyber intrusion was detected on the Indian Air Force Placement Organisation portal, which assists ex-servicemen in job placements.

All the affected sites were immediately isolated, and restorative action was undertaken to bring services back online.

Cybersecurity officials confirmed that no operational or classified networks were compromised during the attacks.

“These frustrated attempts highlight both the adversary's intent and its limitations,” a source in the cybersecurity division said. “The Indian Army remains resolute in defending its digital space, continually upgrading its cyber posture, and safeguarding the welfare of soldiers and their families.”

Ceasefire Violations Continue Along the LoC

Meanwhile, tensions along the LoC have escalated further. On the night of April 28-29, Pakistani forces initiated unprovoked small arms firing across areas opposite to Kupwara and Baramulla districts and the Akhnoor sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army responded swiftly and effectively, maintaining its strong retaliation stance for the fifth consecutive day since the first ceasefire violation was reported on the night of April 25-26.

Earlier, similar violations were recorded on the night of April 27-28 near Kupwara and Poonch, where Indian forces responded with equal strength.

The repeated violations have raised security concerns, especially in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, in which 26 people were killed.