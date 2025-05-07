Pakistan Fires Artillery In Poonch-Rajauri As Tensions Escalate Following Indian Strikes

New Delhi: In an apparent response to Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has violated the Ceasefire Agreement by firing artillery in Bhimber Gali in the Poonch-Rajauri area, according to Indian Army reports. Military officials stated they are "responding appropriately in a calibrated manner" to this provocation. The exchange follows India's precision strikes on nine terrorist infrastructure sites across Pakistan and PoK. While India has characterized Operation Sindoor as "focused, measured and non-escalatory," Pakistan's ISPR Director General described the Indian action as a "cowardly attack" targeting Kotli, Bahwalpur, and Muzaffarabad. Tensions continue to escalate between the nuclear-armed neighbors following the Pahalgam attack.