Pakistan Government's X and Facebook Handle Withheld in India

The official X and Facebook accounts of the Government of Pakistan have been restricted from view in India, following a legal request.

When attempting to access the account, a message appears stating, “@GovtofPakistan has been withheld in IN in response to a legal demand” on X.

In response to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 23, which claimed 26 lives, India has blocked access to the official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Pakistan government. Alongside this, India has announced a series of retaliatory measures aimed at diplomatic, military, and civil exchanges between the two nations. No official explanation has been provided regarding the specific reasons or content that led to this action.

Social media platforms such as X operate under guidelines that allow them to restrict access to entire accounts when presented with a valid legal request, which may include a court order or directive from a government authority.

This is not the first time such a step has been taken. The official Twitter account of the Pakistan government was previously withheld in India in October 2022 and again in March 2023.

In 2022 and again in 2023, X in India restricted access to the official accounts of Pakistan's embassies in the United Nations, Turkey, Iran, and Egypt. These actions were part of a wider effort by Indian authorities to curb online content considered objectionable. The stated reason for these restrictions was the dissemination of "fake, anti-India content" on the platforms.

