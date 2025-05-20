Pakistan Have Got No Might To Fight Indian Armed Forces, That's Why They Targeted Civilians: Indian Army Officer

Indian Army officer says Pakistan know they don't have might to take on India, that why they targeted civilians. | Image: ANI

Poonch: An Indian Army officer lashed out at Pakistan for targeting civilians in the border regions knowing that they don't have the might to take on the Indian Army, during heightened tensions with India in wake of Pahalgam terror attack and India's response to it under Operation Sindoor.

Continuing to condemn Pakistan's ceasefire violations during Operation Sindoor, the Army officer stated, “Pakistan unilaterally broke the ceasefire understanding that was there between both the armies. They indiscriminately started firing and engaging the forward posts. They also targeted innocent civilians living in Poonch... Poonch has been at a confluence of all the religions... The enemy understood the harmony that existed in Poonch, and it was purely by design that, within 20 minutes, everything unfolded. This shows the utter lack of professionalism in the Pakistan Army. They have got no might to fight the Indian Army, so this is what they can do best... Operation Sindoor is still on and we continue to remain alert and vigilant."

He further emphasised the strategic approach of the Indian forces saying, "We undergo round-the-clock training. As the saying goes, 'The more we sweat in peace, the less we bleed in war.' Our target selection was well thought out, and we focused on locations used by terrorists. Given the losses suffered by the enemy this time, they will not dare to repeat the same mistake. All terror launchpads are under surveillance."