New Delhi: The barbaric Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent tourists, has brought the Pakistan 's support for terrorism to the forefront. India has provided substantial evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the attack, including passports of killed terrorists, their court trials in Pakistan, digital traces leading to safe houses in Muzaffarabad and Karachi, and forensic evidence suggesting support from operatives based in Pakistan. India, exposed terror exporter Pakistan, saying, “Pakistan, Here's The Proof!”

The recent Pahalgam massacre has laid bare Pakistan's duplicitous aspect, as irrefutable evidence unequivocally establishes its complicity in this heinous act of terrorism. The international community's collective gaze has once again turned towards Islamabad, exposing its culpability in sponsoring terror. As tensions with India escalate exponentially, the global chorus of support for the Indian nation grows louder, with numerous countries extending their solidarity to the victims' families.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's unwavering resolve to track down and bring the perpetrators to justice has been reaffirmed, underscoring its unrelenting pursuit of accountability. The diplomatic fallout is likely to be severe, with Pakistan's reputation as a state sponsor of terrorism further tarnished, and its isolation on the global stage increasingly pronounced. Meanwhile, India has been vowing to track down and punish the perpetrators after the incident.

Notably, on April 22, as many as five armed militants attacked a group of tourists in the Baisaran Valley, a popular tourist destination near Pahalgam. The attackers, linked to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group, segregated the women and children before shooting the men at close range. The victims included 24 tourists from various Indian states and one foreign tourist from Nepal.

Evidence of Pakistan's Involvement

Investigations have revealed that the attackers were members of the Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba. Although TRF initially claimed responsibility for the attack, they later retracted their statement, citing a communications breach. Indian authorities have linked the attack to Pakistan, with digital evidence pointing to safe houses in Muzaffarabad and Karachi.

The recent Pahalgam terror attack has taken a major turn with the recovery of Pakistan IDs from the terrorists killed by Indian security forces. The IDs recovered include those of Ghulam Sabeer, Zaheer Ahmad Abbasi, and Sanam Zafar, all of whom have been linked to Pakistan.

Ghulam Sabeer, killed in the Keran Sector of Kupwara, was found with a Styr Augustine rifle, a weapon used by the Pakistan SSG. A computerized national identity card was recovered from him, further solidifying the connection to Pakistan.

Zaheer Ahmad Abbasi, killed in the Tangdahar Sector of Kupwara, had a death sentence against him and was reportedly released by the Pakistan ISI after being lodged in Rawalpindi jail. This raises serious questions about Pakistan's role in sponsoring terrorism.

Sanam Zafar, a resident of Mirpur, was killed on April 25th in Sopore by Indian security forces. The recovery of his ID further strengthens the evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack.

These developments have huge implications for Pakistan's reputation and its relations with India. The evidence of Pakistan's involvement in the attack is mounting, and the international community is taking note. India's resolve to take action against Pakistan's terrorism remains unwavering.

The recovery of Pakistan IDs from the terrorists killed by security forces is a clear indication of Pakistan's involvement in the Pahalgam terror attack. The use of Styr Augustine rifles, typically used by the Pakistan SSG, further strengthens the evidence. The fact that Zaheer Ahmad Abbasi was released by the Pakistan ISI after being lodged in Rawalpindi jail raises serious questions about Pakistan's role in sponsoring terrorism.

Pakistan's Denial and Retaliation

Earlier, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif had denied any involvement in the attack, claiming it was a reaction of those against the Indian government. However, his statement contradicts Pakistan's history of supporting terrorist organizations, which he himself acknowledged in an interview with a foreign media.

The attack has drawn widespread condemnation from countries including Iran, Israel, Italy, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The United Nations and the European Union have also issued statements condemning the attack.

Investigation and Aftermath

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has initiated an investigation into the attack, and a joint cordon and search operation has been launched by the Indian Army, paramilitary forces, and Jammu and Kashmir Police. A bounty of Rs 60 lakh has been announced for information leading to the identification, arrest, or elimination of the individuals responsible for the attack.

A day after a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam killed at least 26 people, mostly tourists, Pakistan denied any involvement in the incident. The attack, which targeted a group of tourists in the famous Baisaran meadow, has sparked widespread outrage and condemnation, with India vowing to track down and punish the perpetrators.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif claimed that Islamabad had "nothing to do" with the terror attack, asserting that it was instead a reaction of those against the union government in India, from Nagaland to Kashmir, including the unrest in Manipur . However, Indian officials remain unconvinced by Pakistan's denial, citing evidence that suggests the involvement of Pakistan-based terrorist groups.

According to sources, the initial investigation into the attack suggests that the terrorists included foreign nationals, casting doubt on Pakistan's claim of non-involvement. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit, has claimed responsibility for the attack. Indian security forces have launched a massive manhunt, using drones, dogs, and helicopters, to track down the perpetrators.

India's Response

The Indian government has taken strong measures in response to the attack, suspending a water-sharing treaty with Pakistan, announcing the closure of the main land border crossing, and withdrawing visas for Pakistanis. PM Narendra Modi has vowed to track down and punish every terrorist and their backer, saying, "We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth."

The Indian government has taken strong measures in response to the attack, including:

- Suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan

- Closing the main border crossing between India and Pakistan

- Imposing a travel ban on Pakistani nationals

- Expelling Pakistani diplomats

Pakistan's Defence Minister's Admission

In a recent interview, Pakistan Defence Minister Asif admitted that Islamabad has been doing "dirty work for the United States" for three decades by backing, supporting, training, and funding terrorist organisations. This admission has raised questions about Pakistan's role in supporting terrorism in the region.