BREAKING: Another Pakistan High Commission Official Declared As Person Non Grata, Asked To Leave India Within 24 Hours

New Delhi: The government has declared a Pakistani official working at Pakistan's High Commission in New Delhi as person non grata for engaging in activities that do not align with his official status in India. This development comes just days after the Centre declared another Pakistan Embassy official as person non grata, following the Pahalgam terror attack and India's counter-terror Operation Sindoor.

The said official, declared as person non grata, has been asked to leave India within 24 hours.

In its statement, the government declared the Pakistan High Commission official persona non grata, stating, “The Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission was issued a demarche to this effect today. He was directed to strictly ensure that none of the Pakistani diplomats or officials in India misuse their privileges and status in any manner.”

Pak spies under scanner in India

The move has come days after government declared another Pakistani High Commission official as person non grata for indulging in activities that were not aligned with India's interests.

This came after the Pahalgam terror attack when Pakistani terrorists shot dead 26 innocent civilians including 25 Indians and one Nepalese national who were vacationing in Kashmir on April 22.

As per preliminary probe, Pakistani official who was earlier declared as person non grata has been linked for spying against India.

Not just this but at least 6 people from Haryana and Punjab were arrested for spying against India and over alleged links with the said Pakistani official.

Among those arrested, one accused, identified as Jyoti Malhotra who runs her own YouTube channel named 'Travel With Jo' is facing further allegations of having links with Pakistan's ISI and sharing border secrets with the enemy nation. She along with others is under police custody.

On her YouTube page, Jyoti Malhotra has shared vlogs of her attending an Iftaar event at Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi and visiting Pakistan twice.