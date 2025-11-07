Pakistan Hijacks Indian Boat After Firing Bullets, Abducts Eight Fishermen Off Gujarat Coast

Ahmedabad: Pakistan's Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has once again targeted innocent Indian fishermen, hijacking a boat and abducting eight crew members off the Gujarat coast, displaying a shocking and brazen aggression. The incident, which occurred near the international maritime boundary, has triggered outrage.

According to information received, the PMSA personnel intercepted the Indian fishing vessel, 'Nar Narayan', as it was engaged in routine fishing activities near Okha Coast, close to the international maritime border. According to reports, the Pakistani forces, without warning, opened fire, seized the boat, and forcibly took the fishermen towards Pakistani waters. One of the fishermen is reported to have been injured in the firing, adding to the gravity of the situation.

The boat, 'Nar Narayan', had set out for fishing from Okha in Gujarat, with a crew of seven to eight Indian fishermen on board. The owner of the boat, Jayanti Rathod, was also present on the vessel. Velji Masani, President of the All-India Fishermen Association, confirmed that the Pakistani Coast Guard had opened fire at the boat, injuring one of the fishermen.

Following the incident, the families of the fishermen onboard the hijacked boat have urged the government to intervene and bring back the fishermen. "I have just received information that the Pakistani Coast Guard opened fire at our boat, injuring one of our fishermen……We urge the government to take immediate action to ensure the safe release of our fishermen and protect our coastal communities," Velji Masani said.

The Indian government has been urged to take stern action against Pakistan's provocations, ensure the safe release of the abducted fishermen, and protect the interests of its fishermen.

After the news of the abduction spread, the families of the missing fishermen gathered at the local fishing ports, and urged the concerned authorities and the state and Union government to take action in the matter.

