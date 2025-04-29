'Pakistan Ke Yaar': BJP Fires Back At Congress' After 'Gayab' Jibe

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) has strongly responded with the ‘ Pakistan Ke Yaar’ taunt directed at the Congress after the Grand Old Party mocked the Prime Minister with a ‘Gayab’ poster on social media. The Congress erupted a row after it engaged in a political mudslinging at a time when the nation is enraged and planning to punish the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack, exposing lack of understanding of its political responsibilities and choosing a situation as volatile as this to cater to its vote bank.

BJP leader RP Singh took to his X handle to hit back at the Congress, sharing a ‘Pakistan Ke Yaar’ poster depicting a man resembling Rahul Gandhi . The poster features the man holding a knife behind his back, symbolising betrayal.

The BJP has accused the Congress of being sympathetic towards Pakistan, especially at a time when the nation should stand united rather than scoring political points. Earlier today, BJP responded to Congress’ ‘Gayab’ poster by terming it as ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ imagery, allegedly aimed at catering to its Muslim vote bank.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya took to X, writing, “The Congress leaves little doubt with its use of ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ imagery. This is not merely a political statement, it's a dog whistle aimed at its Muslim vote bank and a veiled incitement against the Prime Minister.”

“It is not the first time the Congress has resorted to such tactics. Rahul Gandhi, on multiple occasions, has both instigated and justified violence toward the Prime Minister. Yet the Congress will never succeed, for the Prime Minister enjoys the love and blessings of millions of Indians,” Malviya added.