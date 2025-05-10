Pakistan Military Moving Troops In Forward Areas: Govt

Updated May 10th 2025, 11:41 IST
New Delhi: The government has issued a stern warning amid rising border tensions, confirming that Pakistan is actively mobilising its troops to forward areas along the international border. Addressing a joint special briefing on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of External Affairs stated that while India does not seek to escalate the situation, its armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any provocation.
During the briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that Indian surveillance has observed significant troop movement by the Pakistan military near the border, suggesting an intent to escalate hostilities.
“Pakistan military has been observed to be moving their troops into forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to further escalate the situation,” said Wing Commander Singh.
The officials said that India’s military response has so far been “appropriate and effective” in countering hostile actions from across the border.
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi underlined that the Indian armed forces are on full alert and ready to defend the nation's sovereignty.
“Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness. All hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded to appropriately,” she said.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also addressed the briefing, backing the defence officials’ statements and reaffirming India's resolve to maintain territorial integrity.
“India has no interest in escalating tensions, but let there be no doubt—every inch of Indian territory will be defended. Peace is our objective, but not at the cost of our security,” Misri stated.
The briefing follows a series of cross-border incidents, including unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces, drone intrusions, and missile attacks all of which have significantly raised tensions in the region. Indian forces have responded with strong retaliatory measures, including air defence operations and targeted strikes under Operation Sindoor.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 10th 2025, 11:21 IST