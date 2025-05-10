Pakistan Military Moving Troops In Forward Areas: Govt

New Delhi: The government has issued a stern warning amid rising border tensions, confirming that Pakistan is actively mobilising its troops to forward areas along the international border. Addressing a joint special briefing on Saturday, the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of External Affairs stated that while India does not seek to escalate the situation, its armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any provocation.

Troop Movement Indicates Offensive Intent: Govt

During the briefing, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi revealed that Indian surveillance has observed significant troop movement by the Pakistan military near the border, suggesting an intent to escalate hostilities.

“Pakistan military has been observed to be moving their troops into forward areas, indicating an offensive intent to further escalate the situation,” said Wing Commander Singh.

The officials said that India’s military response has so far been “appropriate and effective” in countering hostile actions from across the border.

Indian Forces in ‘High State of Operational Readiness’

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi underlined that the Indian armed forces are on full alert and ready to defend the nation's sovereignty.

“Indian armed forces remain in a high state of operational readiness. All hostile actions have been effectively countered and responded to appropriately,” she said.

Foreign Secretary Misri: India Will Defend Every Inch of Its Territory

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also addressed the briefing, backing the defence officials’ statements and reaffirming India's resolve to maintain territorial integrity.

“India has no interest in escalating tensions, but let there be no doubt—every inch of Indian territory will be defended. Peace is our objective, but not at the cost of our security,” Misri stated.

Tensions Mount Amid Recent Border Clashes and Drone Attacks