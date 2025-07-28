Pakistan News Channel Uses Gaurav Gogoi’s Byte To Defend Stand On Pahalgam

Updated 28 July 2025 at 20:42 IST
New Delhi: A Pakistani news channel has utilised a statement from Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to justify Pakistan's stance on the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, exposed Pakistan on the global platform for rejuvenating and harbouring terrorism. Meanwhile, Gogoi's remarks, made on the Pahalgam terror attack, questioning Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the five terrorists, who carried out the attack, have been seized upon by Pakistani media outlets.
After the reports of the Pakistani news channel's decision to use Gogoi's statement to defend its government's position on terrorism, the people lashed out at the Congress, stating that it shows the Opposition's character in the Parliament.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 28 July 2025 at 20:42 IST