Pakistan News Channel Uses Gaurav Gogoi’s Byte To Defend Stand On Pahalgam

New Delhi: A Pakistani news channel has utilised a statement from Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi to justify Pakistan's stance on the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The attack, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, exposed Pakistan on the global platform for rejuvenating and harbouring terrorism. Meanwhile, Gogoi's remarks, made on the Pahalgam terror attack, questioning Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the five terrorists, who carried out the attack, have been seized upon by Pakistani media outlets.