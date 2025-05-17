Handsome, Outspoken, Pakistan Should Keep Listening To Me: Asaduddin Owaisi's Another Dig At Islamabad

New Delhi: AIMIM Chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who used strong words against Pakistan blaming it for Pahalgam terror attack, made another statement mocking the terror-sponsor state saying they (Pakistanis) have not seen anyone else so outspoken or handsome, they should keep listening to him.

“Pakistanis have not seen anyone else so outspoken or handsome. They only see me in India... They should keep listening to me; their knowledge will increase, and their ignorance will disappear,” Asaduddin Owaisi said.

In his previous statements, Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at Pakistan saying if you (Pak) go into another country and kill innocent people, no country will remain silent.

"Which religion are you talking about? You are worse than the Khawarij. This act shows you are the successors of ISIS,” Owaisi said in another statement.

Owaisi even raised slogans such as “Pakistan Murdabad, Hindustan Zindabaad."

How long will we tolerate Pakistani's military, asks Owaisi

Asking how long will India tolerate Pakistan's military as they will keep messing with India, Owaisi said, "I have said it before, I will say it again, our Prime Minister should have announced the ceasefire, not the US President. Do you know that Pakistan's trade with the US is worth only 10 billion, whereas for India it is over 150 billion. Is it a joke?... Can America guarantee that Pakistan will not carry out terror attacks on us anymore?... Pakistan's military will always mess with India. How long will we tolerate this?... How can you trade with Pakistan? They are beggars... We are only expecting this much from the US, that they should designate the TRF (The Resistance Front) as a terrorist organisation...TRF is nothing but a Pakistan-sponsored group of LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba)...”

Owaisi on 7-member delegation to promote India's stand on counter-terrorism

Responding on being named delegation member which will travel across the world to promote India's stand on counter terrorism, Owaisi said that they will educate people about how Pakistan killed innocent Indians and its nefarious intensions to destabilise India.

“We are representing the government of India and our country... We are going to those countries to tell how our daughters are getting widowed, our children are being orphaned, and how Pakistan wants to destabilise our country. We are the fifth-largest economy. If there is destabilisation in India, it will affect the whole world... Never forget that 21 civilians have also been killed (in cross-border shelling). Four children were killed in Pooch. Five of our jawans were killed. We will present all this to the countries... We will present the Indian government's vision to the best of our capability.”

“...As of now, I know that the group I belong to will be headed by my good friend Baijayant Jay Panda. I think this group will include Nishikant Dubey, Phangnon Konyak, Rekha Sharma, Satnam Singh Sandhu, and Ghulam Nabi Azad. The countries I think we'll be going to are the UK, France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, and Denmark.”