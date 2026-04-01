Pakistan Opens Fire at Indian Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) in Jammu; No Damage

Jammu: Pakistani rangers opened fire at an Indian Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) along the International Border in the Kanachak sector of Jammu last night, sources said. The aircraft was on a routine sortie for couple of hours when it was fired upon.

Sources informed Republic World that a total of five rounds were fired by Pakistani posts- four rounds from Kheri post and one round from Aslam post, targeting the Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) during its routine surveillance sortie within Indian territory.

RPA was carrying its sortie from area along Line of Control to International Border. The RPA completed its mission and landed safely.

"The Indian RPA was operating in its own area at the time of the incident. Despite the firing, no damage was reported to the aircraft," another official said.

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However it is yet to be ascertained whether it was being operated by Indian Army or Indian Air Force but it has landed safely at base from where it took off last evening.