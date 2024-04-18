Advertisement

Islamabad: Seventy-one people were killed while 67 were injured after heavy rains and lightning caused havoc in several parts of Pakistan since Saturday, as per media reports.

Thirty-two people were lost their lives in different incident including, roof collapse and lightning incidents in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, said an official from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Advertisement

According to the official, 15 children and five women were among the deceased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where 41 others were also injured and 1,370 houses were damaged.

Meanwhile, in eastern Punjab province, 23 people lost their lives and 7 were wounded. Eight were killed and eight others injured in southwest Balochistan province.

Advertisement

At least eight people were killed and 11 others injured and 47 houses were destroyed in heavy rains in the Pakistan-controlled Kashmir during the period, added the official.

On Wednesday, the NDMA issued an advisory stating that the intense rainfall and thunderstorms are likely to hit the country from April 17 to April 29.

Advertisement

"Pakistan may expect a series of moderate to intense weather systems. Weather patterns are anticipated to bring heavy rain, thunderstorms, and hailstorms, posing significant risks to various parts across the country," said the NDMA.

Expected rainfall may triffer flash floods in vulnerable areas including low-lying areas, NDMA feared.





Advertisement