Pakistan Reopens Airspace Following Ceasefire Agreement With India

Ceasefire comes into effect between India and Pakistan from 5 pm- Vikram Misri | Image: ANI

As the conflict between India and its neighbouring country Pakistan have de-escalated, Pakistan has reopened its airspace to all commercial and military flights on Saturday following a ceasefire agreement with India.

This move comes after several days of cross-border hostilities and attacks, which were triggered by Pakistan's drone and missile attacks on the Indian military as well as civilian infrastructure, post India's precision strikes under Operation Sindoor - an attack which was a retaliatory response to the Pahalgam terror attack carried out by Pakistani terrorists.

What Do The Pakistani Authorities Say?

The Pakistan Airports Authority in an official statement announced that all airports across the country are now operational, with normal flight activity resuming from 5:00 PM IST.

"Pakistan's airspace has bee completely reopened for all types of flights," the statement said.

However, before reopening its airspace, Pakistan had suspended all flights and closed several airways, including those over Lahore and Karachi, due to the increased risk of military activity. This led to disruptions in international aviation along with several international flights getting cancelled or rerouted.

The Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri announced the ceasefire agreement formally at a brief press conference in the national capital.

"The Director General of Military Operations of Pakistan called the Director General of Military Operations of India at 1535 hours IST earlier today. It was agreed between them that both sides would stop all firing and military action on land, in the air and sea with effect from 1700 hours Indian Standard Time today. Instructions have been given on both sides to give effect to the understanding. The Director Generals of Military Operations will talk again on the 12th of May at 1200 hours," the Foreign Secretary said.