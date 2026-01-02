Pakistan's Fake Propaganda Falls Flat Again: Satellite Images Expose Lies About Amritsar Strikes During Op Sindoor

Shattered by the massive hammering by the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan appears to be blatantly attempting to rewrite history by launching another wave of misinformation by circulating fresh fake satellite images and claiming to show damage to Indian military facilities in Amritsar. The latest propaganda comes after Pakistan's every fake claim of victory was crushed after a crushing defeat in the May 2025 conflict with India, and is seen as a desperate bid to salvage credibility.

The claims have been thoroughly debunked by OSINT expert Damien Symon, who has used independent verification to show that no destruction occurred at the alleged targets.

The misleading images, which have been shared online, are either selectively cropped or mislabelled, ignoring intact structures and unchanged layouts visible in verified imagery. Symon has shared annotated satellite images to counter the false narrative, outlining the differences between pre- and post-images of the same locations.

Notably, this isn't the first time Pakistan has resorted to such tactics, with the analysts pointing out that Islamabad has repeatedly tried to distract from its own failures by floating exaggerated or fabricated claims of retaliatory strikes on Indian soil. The latest episode fits into a familiar pattern of information warfare, targeting domestic audiences and international observers alike.

Pakistan’s False Claims Exposed

Pakistan has claimed that its military struck Indian facilities in Amritsar, causing massive damage. However, Symon's analysis revealed that the images used to support these claims are either outdated or unrelated to the conflict. In one instance, a Pakistani claim of a strike on a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet at Adampur airbase was debunked, with Symon showing that the image actually depicted a MiG-29 undergoing routine maintenance.

The OSINT expert’s investigation has exposed the flaws in Pakistan's claims, highlighting the lack of cratering, scorch marks, or structural collapse that would normally follow a missile or drone strike. The images also show intact roofs, undamaged blast walls, standing antennae, and unchanged vehicle sheds, further contradicting Pakistan's narrative.

Operation Sindoor

The claims come amid Pakistan's attempts to revive debunked narratives around Operation Sindoor, India's counter-terror operation targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied territory. The Indian officials have maintained that no Pakistani strike caused damage to military assets in Amritsar or anywhere else in Punjab.