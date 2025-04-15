Pakistan's Tahawwur Rana Wanted To Bomb Delhi Like 26/11, Shocking Details Emerge

Special NIA Judge noted that the conspiracy involving Tahawwur Rana was not limited to India but had international ramifications. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Pakistani-origin Canadian businessman and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind, Tahawwur Hussain Rana, has been linked to a conspiracy that sought to target New Delhi in a manner similar to the deadly 2008 Mumbai terror strikes. Delhi court had granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) 18 days of custodial interrogation of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, emphasising the importance of providing NIA with a “fair chance to thoroughly investigate the matter”.

Conspiracy Extends Beyond India

Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh, in a 12-page order, noted that the conspiracy involving Rana was not limited to India but had international ramifications. The court said that several cities in India, including the national capital, were identified as potential targets for terror attacks akin to the 26/11 Mumbai assaults.

“The material produced on record reflects that the conspiracy in question travels beyond the geographical borders of India and multiple places across several cities, including the national capital, were targeted,” the court order read.

Rana’s Role in Reconnaissance and Attack Planning

Rana, who was a close associate of David Coleman Headley, the main conspirator behind the 26/11 attacks, is said to have conducted reconnaissance missions for these planned attacks.

"He needs to be confronted with witnesses and forensic and documentary evidence seized during the investigation, as well as material concerning the reconnaissance visits of the accused and his accomplices," the judge is believed to have said in the order sending Rana to 18-day NIA custody.

The court noted that the case involved matters of national security and sovereignty. The judge stressed that the NIA should be given a fair opportunity to thoroughly investigate and present all the facts before the court. This includes further investigations into the activities of Rana and his associates, which could provide crucial insights into the global terror network they were allegedly part of.

Rana’s Health and Custodial Care

During the hearing, the court also addressed concerns regarding Rana’s health, as he had raised issues related to medical care following his arrest.

The judge ordered that Rana be given appropriate medical treatment as per the rules, with medical examinations every 48 hours. Rana’s health condition was considered in the extradition proceedings, and the court ensured that he would receive due care while in custody.

To piece together critical evidence, investigators are considering transporting Rana to various locations, including those related to the 26/11 attacks, to reconstruct the events and gain further insights into the terror plot.

The 26/11 Mumbai Attacks

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists launched coordinated attacks across Mumbai, targeting a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish center.

The horrific assault lasted for nearly 60 hours and resulted in the deaths of 166 people. Rana, along with Headley, played a key role in the planning and reconnaissance for the attack, and the NIA’s investigation into his actions continues to unfold.