Pakistan's Terror Infiltration In Kashmir Caught On Clear Thermal Imaging Video

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday neutralised two Pakistani terrorists attempting to infiltrate Kashmir's Baramulla region, a day after a cowardly terror attack on tourists in the Pahalgam area of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army released a thermal imaging video clearly showing the two infiltrators attempting to sneak into Kashmir to execute their nefarious plans and spread terror.

According to reports, Pakistani cash and weapons were recovered from the infiltrators.

In a statement, security forces confirmed that two terrorists were trying to cross the Indian border. During this time, the Army's Rustam battalion detected their movement using surveillance equipment and launched a security operation.

The two terrorists were shot dead. A thorough search of the area led to the recovery of Pakistani rupees, weapons, and other items.

A day after the terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam which claimed over 25 lives of innocent tourists who were visiting the valley during vacations, Kashmir put up a united front to condemn the act of barbaric terrorism.

Widespread protests were witnessed across Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as people demanded strong action against perpetrators of terror.