Advertisement

Poonch: Days after setting forest near Line of Control in Mendhar on fire, Pakistan has once again set forests near the Line of Control on fire, aiming to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists into Indian territory. This incident, reported in the Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch, has caused several landmines in forward areas to explode due to the forest fire.

Officials in Jammu and Kashmir Police has informed Republic that several landmines have exploded in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch district due to this forest fire. "We are keeping a tab on the situation as it could be used for infiltration of terrorists, though no such incident has been reported so far in last couple of days," he added.

Advertisement

The Army has received inputs indicating that a large number of trained terrorists are waiting for an opportunity to infiltrate into India, employing a modus operandi similar to past attempts by Pakistan. This development comes at a time when a significant group of terrorists has already infiltrated the Jammu region from the International Border.