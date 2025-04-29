Pakistan Special Forces Loaned Hashim Musa To LeT To Carry Pahalgam Terror Attack: Ex-Indian Spy

New Delhi: Former Indian spy, snipper and NSG Commando, Lucky Bisht has said that Pakistan and its ISI – Inter-Service Intelligence had a direct role in Pahalgam terror attack which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians. The victims of the terror attack were Indian tourists who had gone to Kashmir for vacation but were massacred barbarically by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Lucky Bisht said that Pakistani Army had loaned out Hashim Musa – formerly associated with Pakistan's special forces – to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) for carrying out the terrorist attack.

What is more revealing is that eyewitnesses of the Pahalgam terror attack have identified Hashim Musa, Bisht informed adding that the scale of the Pahalgam massacre couldn't have been possible without the local help and very soon, the nation will see a response that terrorists have never imagined.

Hashim Musa, once used to be para-commando of Pakistan special forces is also known as Suleman or Suleiman.

According to the initial probe in the Pahalgam terror attack incident, Musa is believed to have led dastardly attack as it was loaned out by Pakistani forces like special service group to the LeT.

Reports have also said that Musa, besides being associated with LeT is having connections with other terror organisation.

Musa has been active in Jammu and Kashmir for the past year and is said to behind attack on non-locals in Kashmir.

Apart from Musa, Asif Fauji, Abu Talha, Adil Hussain Choker and Ahsan are believed to be involved in April 22 terror attack.

Indian armed forces given full operation freedom to avenge Pahalgam attack

In a major event earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured a full operational freedom to the armed forces to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack in a top security he chaired with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and CDS Anil Chauhan.

The Prime Minister affirmed that it is our national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism and expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the Indian Armed Forces.