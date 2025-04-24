Pakistan Suspends 1972 Simla Agreement: What It Is, Why It Matters, and its Impact on India

The Simla Agreement, signed on July 2, 1972, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, was a key peace accord between India and Pakistan | Image: X

New Delhi: Pakistan on Thursday suspended the 1972 Simla Agreement, a landmark peace treaty that has long shaped the diplomatic and territorial relations between India and Pakistan since the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The move comes just days after a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

What Is the Simla Agreement?

The Simla Agreement, signed on July 2, 1972, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, was a key peace accord between India and Pakistan, concluded in the aftermath of the 1971 war.

One of the most important outcomes of the agreement was the establishment of the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, which formally divided the disputed region between India and Pakistan.

In addition to this, the agreement covered several significant provisions:

Repatriation of Prisoners of War: The treaty led to the return of captured military personnel and civilians after the 1971 war.

Military Withdrawal: Both sides committed to withdrawing forces in a bid to de-escalate the military standoff.

Bilateral Dialogue: A central pillar of the agreement was the pledge to resolve all future conflicts, including the Kashmir dispute, through direct bilateral negotiations* without third-party involvement.

The Simla Agreement was intended to normalize India-Pakistan relations and create a framework for peaceful dispute resolution, making it a cornerstone of South Asian geopolitics for over five decades.

Key Outcomes of the Simla Agreement

Line of Control (LoC): The ceasefire line from the 1971 war was officially designated as the LoC, effectively dividing the region of Jammu and Kashmir between the two countries.

Territorial Returns: India returned over 13,000 km² of territory captured during the war, but retained strategic areas like Turtuk and Tyakshi in the Chorbat Valley.

Diplomatic Recognition of Bangladesh: Pakistan was forced to diplomatically recognize Bangladesh's sovereignty as part of the treaty, following its creation after the war.

These outcomes were vital in maintaining a fragile peace between the two countries, with the LoC becoming the de facto border in Kashmir and bilateral dialogue being the preferred route for resolving disputes.

The Impact of Pakistan's Suspension of the Simla Agreement

This decision comes on the heels of India’s actions in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, including several tourists, were killed. The terror attack, claimed by the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, has already led India to take drastic steps, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and expelling Pakistani diplomats.

Why Is Pakistan Suspending the Simla Agreement?

Pakistan’s decision to suspend the Simla Agreement comes in retaliation to India’s actions following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Pakistan has denied any involvement, further straining relations.

The timing of Pakistan’s suspension of the agreement suggests that the government is responding to India’s measures with escalating rhetoric and actions. While the Pahalgam attack has led to India taking retaliatory steps, Pakistan’s suspension of the Simla Agreement is seen as a provocative escalation that could further destabilize the region.

What’s at Stake?