Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, Escalates Drone Attacks Over Srinagar Within Hours After Ceasefire Agreement | LIVE

Srinagar: Terror sponsor and rogue state Pakistan violated the ceasefire at multiple locations and once again escalated the situation with India after launching drone attacks over Srinagar within hours after a ceasefire agreement was reached with India. The situation on the international border and Line of Control (LoC) is evolving unexpectedly fast as there are also reports of loud explosions being heard across Srinagar. Stay tuned with Republic World to track all the breaking developments.
As the situation evolves swiftly along the Line of Control, Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi informed that several drones have been spotted in the Kutch district. A complete blackout will be implemented now and asked citizens to stay safe, don’t panic.
As Pakistan resorted to a major escalation with India even after a ceasefire agreement, a complete blackout has been imposed in Kathua, Moga, Jammu, Pathankot, Jaisalmer, Ferozpur, Barmer and other places.
Meanwhile, red streaks seen and explosions were heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones.
Pakistan resorted to a major escalation with India after it launched the biggest drone attack over Udhampur, Uri, Anantnag, Shopian, among other places.
Air raid sirens, blackout have been imposed in the entire and people are advised to remain indoors.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has also confirmed that there is ceasefire violations along the Line of Control. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Omar wrote, “This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.”
“What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar," he wrote in another post.
Not just a ceasefire violation, reports have surfaced that Pakistan has once again escalated situation with India by launching a drone attack over Udhampur, Shopian, Kulgam, Awantipora and other regions in Jammu and Kashmir.
People in the region said that they have been hearing explosions continuously for the last 30 minutes.
Sirens and blackout have been imposed in the region and air raid defense systems have been activated all over again across the international border and Line of Control.
Within hours after a ceasefire agreement with India, Pakistan violated ceasefire at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir including Srinagar, Akhnoor, and other places.
