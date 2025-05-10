Pakistan Violates Ceasefire, Escalates Drone Attacks Over Srinagar Within Hours After Ceasefire Agreement | LIVE

Pakistan violates ceasefire within hours of ceasefire agreement with India | Image: Republic Media Network

Srinagar: Terror sponsor and rogue state Pakistan violated the ceasefire at multiple locations and once again escalated the situation with India after launching drone attacks over Srinagar within hours after a ceasefire agreement was reached with India. The situation on the international border and Line of Control (LoC) is evolving unexpectedly fast as there are also reports of loud explosions being heard across Srinagar. Stay tuned with Republic World to track all the breaking developments.