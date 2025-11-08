'Pakistan' Written Balloon Recovered Near International Border in Jammu Outskirts, Triggers Panic

Jammu and Kashmir: A balloon with “Pakistan” written on it was found in the outskirts of Jammu, according to sources.

The green and white balloon, bearing the word "Pakistan", was recovered from the Ranjan area, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Gharota Police Station in Jammu, sources said.

The location of the recovery is approximately three kilometers inside the Indo-Pakistan International Border (IB).

A joint team of the Police and Army took the balloon into custody, as per sources.

The incident has triggered panic among locals and authorities are on high alert.

This comes amid a major diplomatic controversy erupted over Pakistan denying entry to over a dozen Hindu pilgrims for Guru Nanak Jayanti at Nankana Sahib, reportedly claiming that Gurdwaras are only for Sikhs.

The Pakistani authorities sent back the Hindu pilgrims who had travelled as part of the Sikh Jatha (contingent) on the occasion of the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Only the Sikh pilgrims were permitted inside the holy shrine.

The tensions between India and Pakistan escalated following the April 22 Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 people. India, in response, launched Operation Sindoor to target the terror launch pads deep inside Pakistan's territory.

In a separate incident today, Budgam Police launched a crackdown on cross-border terror network involving Jammu & Kashmir Nationals operating from Pakistan/PoK (JKNOP).

Relatives and associates of JKNOP members facilitating terror activities (funding, logistics, propaganda, and recruitment) were targeted. Digital devices and incriminating material were recovered, according to sources.

In another incident, in a major operation aimed at dismantling the ecosystem of terror and subversive activities in the district, Kulgam Police launched a massive crackdown on J&K nationals operating from Pakistan/Pak-Occupied-Kashmir.

Multiple Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) were carried out in several parts of the district, targeting individuals involved in facilitating, funding, and promoting terror activities at the behest of their relatives currently based across the border.

During the operation, a number of relatives and associates of active JKNOP members were booked under relevant provisions of law for their continued involvement in anti-national activities, including logistical support, propaganda circulation, and aiding recruitment.