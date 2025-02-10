Pakistani Currency Note Found Near National Defence Academy in Pune, Probe Launched

Pune: The Pune police have launched a probe after a Pakistani currency note of Rs 20 denomination was found outside the service lift of a housing society in Pimpri Chinchwad. The housing society, located in the Bhukum area, is around 18 km away from the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA).

According to Assistant Commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad Police, Vishal Hire, the note was discovered on Saturday, prompting the office bearers of the society to approach the police. "A probe has been initiated, and CCTV footage is being checked," ACP Hire said.

The investigation is currently underway, with authorities reviewing the CCTV footage to determine the source of the mysterious currency note.