Several Pakistani Drones Spotted In Gujarat's Kutch As Pak Escalates Tension With India After Ceasefire Agreement

Kutch: Several drones were spotted in Gujarat's Kutch district on Saturday night after Pakistan violated the ceasefire and resorted to escalate the situation with India, within hours hours after reaching a truce.

Pakistan went on unprovoked offensive, proving that it just can never be trusted, violating an agreement which it was pleasing for as Indian armed forces have been pounding on the rogue state for being a safe haven for terror camps.

The situation for a frustrated Pakistan become more grim after its drone attacks aimed at targeting India's civilian and military establishments were successfully thwarted by India's robust air defence system.

Unable to handle Indian action, a rattled and panicked Pakistan started pleading before the world and requested India for a ceasefire.

However, within hours after both countries agreed for an agreement, Pakistan violated the truce and also launched a fresh drone attack targeting various districts along the international border and Line of Control.

Air sirens were activated and complete blackout was imposed in various districts including Kathua, Moga, Jammu, Pathankot, Jaisalmer, Ferozpur, Barmer and other places. People were advised to stay indoors and not to venture out.

What the hell just happened with ceasefire, asks Omar Abdullah

Soon after Pakistan violated the ceasefire, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said, “What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar. This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting at his residence, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri attended the meeting.

India and Pakistan worked out an understanding of the stoppage of firing and military action.