Pakistani Drones Spotted In Rajouri Along LoC, Indian Army Opens Fire

Rajouri: Two days after multiple suspected drones were sighted in Jammu and Kashmir, another suspected Pakistani drones spotted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district on Sunday. According to reports, the Indian Army opened fire on the suspected Pakistani drones on Sunday evening, leading to heightened alertness among security forces in the region.

According to defence sources, the drones were detected in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri, prompting the Indian Army to undertake counter-unmanned aerial systems measures. The drones, which were flying at a low altitude, were seen hovering over Gania-Kalsian village around 6.35 pm, before moving towards Khabbar village in Teryath area of Rajouri.

The Indian Army's immediate response forced the drones to retreat. "At around 7:28 pm yesterday, there was a movement of drones at the border. Our Indian Army forces retaliated against it. The drones crossed from here. There was extensive firing in the areas of Jangarh and Kalal. Our armed forces were absolutely alert. We thank our army that because of them, we are sitting here peacefully," said a local resident.