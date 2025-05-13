Pakistani Drones, UAV, Aircrafts, Missiles Failed In Front Of Our Air Defences: PM Modi

New Delhi: While addressing the Indian Armed Forces at Adampur Air Base, Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirmed that the Indian air defence system destroyed Pakistani drones, UAVs, aircraft, and missiles. He said that Pakistan’s weapons failed in front of India’s strong air defence.

“Pakistan’s drones, their UAVs, aircraft, and missiles — all of them failed before our air defence,” he said while praising the soldiers at Adampur Air Base.

PM Modi also expressed appreciation for the leadership of all air bases in the country, who responded with precision and bravery to all attempted Pakistani air attacks.

He further said, “I extend heartfelt appreciation to the leadership of all air bases of the country and every air warrior of the Indian Air Force. You have done a really fantastic job.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi also gave a strong message to Pakistan, stating that if Pakistan engages in any further terror activity on Indian soil, India will respond firmly. He emphasized that India had only paused its military operations after Pakistan requested a ceasefire.

"After Pakistan's appeal, India has only paused its military action. If Pakistan shows terrorist activities or military audacity again, we will give a befitting reply. This reply will be on our conditions, in our style. The base of this decision, the belief behind this, is your patience, valour, bravery and alertness.