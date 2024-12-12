Pakistani Intruder Apprehended Near LoC in J-K's Poonch

A man from PoK was apprehended after he illegally crossed over into the Indian territory along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said | Image: PTI/file

Poonch: A man from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was apprehended after he illegally crossed over into the Indian territory along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

"One PoK national Saliiq son of Khalid resident of Bandi Abbaspur deliberately crossed over into Indian Territory. Alert troops of the Indian Army deployed on the Line of Control in the Gulpur sector apprehended the PoK national while he was illegally crossing into Indian Territory," the Poonch Police said.

Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.

Earlier on Wednesday, security forces in a joint operation unearthed a cache of arms and ammunition in the Lapri area of Mahore, Reasi district.

Based on credible intelligence, a search operation was conducted, leading to the discovery of a hideout with a large amount of arms and ammunition including, one AK-47 rifle, three AK-47 magazines, two Pistols (along with magazines), 511 AK-47 rounds, 14 Pistol rounds, four hand grenades and a backpack, added the police statement.

The seized items have been secured, and further investigations are underway to trace the origins of the recovered arms and to identify any links to terrorist activities.

The security forces remain vigilant and urge citizens to report any suspicious activity to the authorities.