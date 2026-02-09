Pakistani Intruder Caught In Samba: BSF Foils Infiltration Bid On Indo-Pak Border

Samba: The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Pakistani intruder attempting to sneak into Indian territory in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred on Sunday evening, when the intruder, taking advantage of the darkness, tried to cross the Line of Control (LoC) from the Ballad area of Ramgarh sector.

According to officials, the BSF troops, who were on high alert, noticed the suspicious movement and challenged the intruder. When he failed to respond, the troops fired warning shots, and the intruder was apprehended. The BSF recovered Pakistani currency notes from his possession, and he was later handed over to the police for further interrogation.

The officials stated that this is not an isolated incident, and the BSF has been foiling such infiltration attempts regularly. The BSF has been maintaining a high level of vigilance along the international border, the officials asserted.

A senior BSF official said, "The intruder was attempting to enter Indian territory, but our troops were alert and apprehended him. We are investigating the motive behind his attempt to infiltrate India." The official also added that the BSF remains alert to prevent such incidents.

The apprehended intruder has been identified as a Pakistani national, and investigations are underway to ascertain the purpose of his infiltration attempt. The BSF has also lodged a protest with the Pakistani authorities over the incident, pointing to the increasing attempts by Pakistani nationals to infiltrate India.

The police are currently interrogating the intruder to gather more information about his plans and any possible connections with terrorist organizations.

The Samba district has witnessed several infiltration attempts in the past, and the BSF has been successful in foiling most of them. The force has been using advanced technology and intelligence gathering to prevent infiltration attempts.