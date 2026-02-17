Updated 17 February 2026 at 16:37 IST
2 Pakistani Juveniles Who Escaped Jammu Detention Centre Nabbed In Punjab
Pakistani juveniles who had fled from a detention centre in Jammu have been successfully apprehended in Punjab following a coordinated security operation. Authorities said swift action and intelligence inputs helped track the minors, raising concerns over border security, detention safeguards, and cross-state coordination.
- India News
- 1 min read
Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, have apprehended two Pakistani juveniles who had executed an escape from a detention facility in Jammu.
The duo, identified as Mohammad Sanaullah and Ahsan Anwar, were arrested in Punjab late Tuesday after a massive manhunt that spanned two states.
The Violent Escape
The crisis began on Monday evening at approximately 5:15 PM at the Juvenile Observation Home in RS Pura, a high-security zone near the International Border.
According to official reports, Sanaullah and Anwar, along with a local inmate identified as Karanjit Singh (a member of the notorious 'Khauff Gang'), staged a violent breakout.
Advertisement
The inmates reportedly initiated a mock fight to lure security personnel into their cell. When Head Constable Parveen Kumar and SPO Vinay Kumar intervened, the trio attacked them.
In a chilling escalation, one of the inmates brandished a country-made pistol, the origin of which is now under intense investigation, and opened fire, injuring both officers.
Advertisement
The fugitives then scaled the facility walls and allegedly snatched a motorcycle at gunpoint to facilitate their flight toward the Jammu-Punjab highway.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 17 February 2026 at 16:32 IST