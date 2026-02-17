2 Pakistani Juveniles Who Escaped Jammu Detention Centre Nabbed In Punjab

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir Police, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, have apprehended two Pakistani juveniles who had executed an escape from a detention facility in Jammu.

The duo, identified as Mohammad Sanaullah and Ahsan Anwar, were arrested in Punjab late Tuesday after a massive manhunt that spanned two states.

The Violent Escape

The crisis began on Monday evening at approximately 5:15 PM at the Juvenile Observation Home in RS Pura, a high-security zone near the International Border.

According to official reports, Sanaullah and Anwar, along with a local inmate identified as Karanjit Singh (a member of the notorious 'Khauff Gang'), staged a violent breakout.

The inmates reportedly initiated a mock fight to lure security personnel into their cell. When Head Constable Parveen Kumar and SPO Vinay Kumar intervened, the trio attacked them.

In a chilling escalation, one of the inmates brandished a country-made pistol, the origin of which is now under intense investigation, and opened fire, injuring both officers.

