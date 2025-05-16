Pakistani National Denied Entry At Karwar Port Amid Tense India-Pakistan Relations

New Delhi: A Pakistani National was denied entry into Karnataka's Karwar Port as he arrived at the port aboard the cargo vessel MT R Ocean. According to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Coastal Security Police (CSP), the cargo ship was carrying Bitumen from Iraq, docked on the ship on May 12. The ship had 14 Indian crew members, 2 Syrians, and 1 Pakistani citizen on board. The Captain too was Indian.

Inspector Nishchal Kumar had instructed both Pakistani and Syrian nationals not to disembark from the ship due to deteriorating relations between India and Pakistan. However, as per Police instructions their mobile phones were seized by the Captain. According to the port officials, the ship soon left for Iraq after unloading Bitumen.

Swift Action By Intelligence Agencies

According to the Administrative Assistant (In-Charge) of Karwar Port, the information regarding the citizens on board was immediately shared with the intelligence agencies and the Karwar Police, who directed the authorities to not allow the Pakistani national to disembark and seize his phone to prevent him from taking any photos of the port.

Ships Flying Pakistani Flags Are Not Permitted

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has imposed restrictions on the entry of ships flying the Pakistan flag. Indian ships do not go to Pakistani ports and their ships are not allowed in our ports. There are similar restrictions for Chinese ships as well. “We strictly follow DGCA norms and do not allow ships flagged by Pakistan or China to dock at Indian ports”, the Administrative Assistant (In-Charge) of Karwar Port added.

Tensions between India-Pakistan

Since the devastating April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists, India has launched Operation Sindoor to retaliate appropriately crushing nine key terror camps of Lashkar, JeM and Hizbul. Amid the escalating tensions, Pakistani nationals were asked to deport from India and their visas were cancelled.