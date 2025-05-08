sb.scorecardresearch
Updated May 8th 2025, 23:14 IST

Pakistani F-16 Pilot Captured In Akhnoor After S-400 Defence System Shot Down Pak's Fighter Jet

Indian S-400 defense system shoots down Pakistani fighter jet, pilot captured in Rajasthan amid heightened tensions.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Pakistani Pilot Captured By Indian Security Forces After S-400 Defence System Shot Down Pak's Fighter Jet In Rajasthan
Pakistani Pilot Captured By Indian Security Forces After S-400 Defence System Shot Down Pak's Fighter Jet In Rajasthan | Image: Republic

Jaisalmer: As Pakistan resorted to massive escalation of tensions with India, the Indian S-400 air defence system reportedly shot down at least three Pakistani fighter jets including one in Rajasthan. According to sources, the pilot of the F-16 fighter jet was captured by Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor. The incident occurred amid heightened tensions between the two nations, with Pakistan attempting to attack several Indian cities, military infrastructures and civilians, by missiles and drones. The Indian military has been on high alert, with the S-400 defence system activated to protect the country's airspace.

According to reports, the Pakistani fighter jet reportedly crossed into Indian airspace in the Akhnoor district of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian S-400 defence system, which is one of the most advanced air defence systems in the world, quickly detected the jet and shot it down.

The pilot, who was reportedly captured by Indian security forces, is currently being interrogated. 

Published May 8th 2025, 23:08 IST