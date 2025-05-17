Six Pak Spies Arrested From Malerkotla and Haryana, Were In Contact with Pakistan High Commission Official Declared Persona Non Grata

New Delhi: In a major crackdown, six individuals, who have been arrested from Punjab's Malerkotla and Haryana, were spying for Pakistan High Commission official Danish, declared as person non grata.

The Center had recently ordered Pakistan High Commission official Danish to leave India within 24 hours after he was declared as person non grata. Post his exit, so far, at least 6 Pakistani spies operating under his direction have been arrested from Malerkotla in Punjab and Haryana. These individuals were in contact with Danish.

Among those arrested, one has been identified as Jyoti Malhotra, was in touch with Danish. It has been reported that Danish had arranged a visa for her to travel to Pakistan.

Jyoti Malhotra, is a YouTuber and runs and her own travel channel, had visited Pakistan and was allegedly sharing sensitive intelligence.