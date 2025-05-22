Pakistani Spy Arrested In Varanasi: Suspect Involved In Sending Sensitive Intelligence Information To Pak Handlers

Varanasi: The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a Pakistani spy from Varanasi. The suspected spy was identified as Tufail, who was allegedly involved in sending sensitive intelligence information to his handlers in Pakistan. The arrest has sent shockwaves across the city, and the ATS is now interrogating him to ascertain the extent of Tufail's espionage activities.

According to sources, the ATS had been tracking Tufail's movements for some time and had gathered intelligence about his alleged espionage activities. The agency's efforts culminated in his arrest from Varanasi, a city considered sacred by Hindus and a significant cultural hub.

Tufail's Alleged Espionage Activities

The ATS investigation has revealed that Tufail was allegedly involved in gathering and transmitting sensitive information to Pakistan. The nature of the information and the methods used by Tufail are currently being probed by the agency. The ATS is probing the matter to determine whether Tufail was working alone or was part of a larger espionage network.

The arrest of Tufail has raised concerns about the security of sensitive information in the state. The ATS is working closely with other intelligence agencies to determine the extent of the damage caused by Tufail's alleged espionage activities.