Pakistanis Failing to Leave India by Given Deadline to Face 3-Year Jail or Rs 3 Lakh Fine or Both

The last date for Pakistanis to return has been extended to 29 April | Image: PTI

New Delhi: Amid ongoing India-Pakistan conflict, the Indian government has announced strict penalties for Pakistani nationals who fail to leave the country by the stipulated deadline. Those who remain beyond the given timeframe will face severe consequences, including a three-year jail term, a hefty fine of ₹3 lakh, or both.

Pakistanis Failing to Leave India Will Face Punishment

This measure comes as part of India's broader efforts to enforce immigration laws and address concerns related to national security. The deadline serves as a clear directive for Pakistani nationals to comply with the regulations and exit the country within the specified period.

The last date for Pakistanis to return has been extended to 29 April. Earlier, the last date was 27 April.

Authorities have made sure that the penalties are not merely symbolic but will be rigorously enforced. The move boasts India's commitment to maintaining order and ensuring adherence to its legal framework.