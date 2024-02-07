Advertisement

Madras: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has ruled that non-Hindu are not allowed to cross the Palani Murugan Temple beyond the flagpole (Kodimaram) upholding the traditions of the Murugan Temple. The Court order came in response to Senthilkumar's petition which sought to reinstate the signboards that said that entry of non-Hindus are barred beyond the flag pole.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu HR&CE department to install boards in all Hindu temples stating non-Hindus were not permitted beyond the 'Kodimaram' (flagpole) area in the respective shrines and said Hindus also have fundamental right to profess and practice their religion.

Justice S Srimathy of the High Court's Madurai Bench heard this petition and ordered the placement of banners within the temple premises, reinforcing the prohibition of entry for non-Hindus and those not adhering to Hindu beliefs. The restriction extends only up to the flagpole, allowing non-Hindus to enter after registering their intention to have darshan.

Admitting the petition, the court directed the respondents to install boards indicating "non-Hindus are not allowed inside temple after Kodimaram" in the entrance of the temples, near the flagpole and at prominent places in the shrine. The High Court also referred to certain incidents of non-Hindus allegedly entering temples.

"The respondents are directed not to allow the non-Hindus who do not believe in Hindu religion. If any Non-Hindu claims to visit particular deity in the temple, then the respondents shall obtain undertaking from the said non-Hindu that he is having faith in the deity and he would follow the customs and practices of Hindu religion and also abide by the temple customs and on such undertaking the said non-Hindu may be allowed to visit the temple," the court ruled.

The respondents were the TN government, represented by Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments, The Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) and the Executive Officer of the Palani temple.

"The Hindus also have fundamental right to profess and practice their religion freely and propagate their religion without interfering in their way of practice. Therefore, the Hindus have right to maintain their temples as per their customs, practices and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department is having duty to protect the temples from such unwanted incidents." "In fact, in the above narrated incidents the Department had failed to protect the fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution," the court added.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

