Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 08:17 IST

Non-Hindus Not Allowed: Court Upholds Traditions of Tamil Nadu's Palani Murugan Temple

The famous Lord Murugan temple is located in Palani in Dindigul district.

Digital Desk
Madras High Court
Madras High Court | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Madras: The Madurai bench of the Madras High Court has ruled that non-Hindu are not allowed to cross the Palani Murugan Temple beyond the flagpole (Kodimaram) upholding the traditions of the Murugan Temple. The Court order came in response to Senthilkumar's petition which sought to reinstate the signboards that said that entry of non-Hindus are barred beyond the flag pole. 

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu HR&CE department to install boards in all Hindu temples stating non-Hindus were not permitted beyond the 'Kodimaram' (flagpole) area in the respective shrines and said Hindus also have fundamental right to profess and practice their religion.

Advertisement

Justice S Srimathy of the High Court's Madurai Bench heard this petition and ordered the placement of banners within the temple premises, reinforcing the prohibition of entry for non-Hindus and those not adhering to Hindu beliefs. The restriction extends only up to the flagpole, allowing non-Hindus to enter after registering their intention to have darshan.

Admitting the petition, the court directed the respondents to install boards indicating "non-Hindus are not allowed inside temple after Kodimaram" in the entrance of the temples, near the flagpole and at prominent places in the shrine. The High Court also referred to certain incidents of non-Hindus allegedly entering temples.

Advertisement

"The respondents are directed not to allow the non-Hindus who do not believe in Hindu religion. If any Non-Hindu claims to visit particular deity in the temple, then the respondents shall obtain undertaking from the said non-Hindu that he is having faith in the deity and he would follow the customs and practices of Hindu religion and also abide by the temple customs and on such undertaking the said non-Hindu may be allowed to visit the temple," the court ruled.

The respondents were the TN government, represented by Principal Secretary, Department of Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments, The Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) and the Executive Officer of the Palani temple.

Advertisement

"The Hindus also have fundamental right to profess and practice their religion freely and propagate their religion without interfering in their way of practice. Therefore, the Hindus have right to maintain their temples as per their customs, practices and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment Department is having duty to protect the temples from such unwanted incidents." "In fact, in the above narrated incidents the Department had failed to protect the fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution," the court added. 

 

Advertisement

 

(With inputs from ANI, PTI) 

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 08:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RONALDO MAY RETURN TO MADRID! Real Madrid in talks with Al-Nassr

    Sports 5 minutes ago

  2. Chris Martin Surprises ARMYs With A Rendition Of BTS Jin's The Astronaut

    Entertainment6 minutes ago

  3. Simona Halep's appeal of 4-year doping ban begins at CAS on Wednesday

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  4. Boris Becker out as Holger Rune's coach

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  5. Canara Bank stocks hit 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement